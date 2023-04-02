Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

