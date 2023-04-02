Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 184,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.