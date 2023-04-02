Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

