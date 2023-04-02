Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,663,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

