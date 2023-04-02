Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

