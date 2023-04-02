Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
See Also
