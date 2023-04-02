Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 13,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

