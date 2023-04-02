Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
AMP opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
