Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

GILD stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

