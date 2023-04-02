Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $246.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

