Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

