Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $753.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $753,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.