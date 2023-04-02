Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 19,925 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

