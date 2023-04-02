Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.