Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CVE:PKT opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

