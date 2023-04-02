Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CVE:PKT opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02.
About Parkit Enterprise
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.