Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKTGet Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CVE:PKT opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.