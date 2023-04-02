Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
