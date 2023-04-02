Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.38.

PAYC opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.39. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

