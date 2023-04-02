Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 700,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,024 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 235,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

