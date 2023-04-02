Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $109.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PM. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

