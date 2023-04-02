Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQGet Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

