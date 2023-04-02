Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

