Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
