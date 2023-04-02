Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 973 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.0 %

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

