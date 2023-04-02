Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

