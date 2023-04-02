Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.