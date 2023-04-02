Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

