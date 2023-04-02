Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 186 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

