Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

