Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $224.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average of $229.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.