Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 169,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.50 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

