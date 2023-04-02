Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

