Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
