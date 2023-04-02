Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Relx by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Relx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 298,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.