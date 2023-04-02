Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $482.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

