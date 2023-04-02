Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

