Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

