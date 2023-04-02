Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

