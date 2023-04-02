Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $246,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 160,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 110,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

