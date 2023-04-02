Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $26,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FDX opened at $228.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

