Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.