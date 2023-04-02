Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

