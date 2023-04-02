Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

