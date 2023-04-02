Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

