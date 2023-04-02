Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 216,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 70,125 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

