Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
