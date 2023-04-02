Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

