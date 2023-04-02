Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

