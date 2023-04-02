Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

