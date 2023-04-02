Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,568,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

