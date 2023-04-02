Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $230.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $283.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

