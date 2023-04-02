Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BHP opened at $63.41 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.